Elisabeth Röhm Says Her Breastfeeding Journey Inspired Baby Bottle That Replicates a Mother's Breast

Elisabeth Röhm is hoping her work on a new innovative baby bottle brand will help to provide the best feeding experience for both babies and parents.

The actress, 49, recently spoke with PEOPLE about the launch of Emulait, a personalized infant feeding company, and how her own breastfeeding experience as a mother inspired her connection to and support of the brand.

"Emulait is exactly what its name is. It's the only bottle on the market ever that replicates a woman's natural breast," Röhm explains. "We want to tell, especially for women and moms, a more individualized story. And especially as parents, we want to have a deeper connection with our babies around the topic of feeding really."

The specialized bottles, which are available for pre-orders this month and will hit the market in January, are designed to replicate the "nipple, areola, and breast, in form, function and feel," according to Emulait's website.

Looking back on her experience breastfeeding daughter Easton, now 14, the Law & Order alum says she had a "difficult" journey and experienced depression for the first time.

Elisabeth Röhm and daughter Easton. Courtesy Elisabeth Röhm

"I went back to work when my child was 7 months old. And because of the stress of that, I began to dry up. And because of the drying up, I experienced for the first time in my life, depression," she says. "I felt cut out of that intimacy and the development with my child."

"I know it can be a very difficult time for moms and young families. I really hope Emulait is the answer," she adds. "It certainly would've been for me."

"Emulait and the ability to emulate your individual breast really allows women to feel like they are empowered at a very powerful time in their life," continues Röhm. "They've become new mothers, they've made life. And you want to support women. I want to support women as much as possible."

The launch of Emulait comes on the heels of an exciting time for Röhm, who recently tied the knot with Peter Glazer, and whose Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13 premiered last month.

Röhm says daughter Easton also started her first year of high school, which the actress says the teenager was looking really forward to.

Asked if Easton was excited about the new school, Röhm says, "Oh my God, yes. High school feels like the natural fit. It's what we've all been waiting for."

"All is well," she adds of her daughter, noting that Easton wasn't nervous about starting high school.

"Sometimes you fly at the time that most people are feeling nervous and scared," she says. "It was all met with positivity."