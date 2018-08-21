Elisabeth Rohm's Blog: I'm Back - and Ready to Talk Parenting Post-Split

Please welcome back celebrity blogger Elisabeth Röhm!

Best known for her roles as Serena Southerlyn on Law & Order and in films like American Hustle and Joy, the actress is currently starring as Aria Price on her Sony Crackle show The Oath.

Röhm, 45, is also a proud mom to daughter Easton August Anthony, 10, whom she shares with ex Ron Anthony.

The actress and mother of one can be found on Facebook, as well as Twitter and Instagram @elisabethrohm.

Elisabeth Röhm and daughter Easton Courtesy Elisabeth Röhm

This is more of a celebratory and welcome-back post to announce that I’m going to start blogging again at PEOPLE.com about my journey with Easton and this wild ride we call life! I couldn’t be more eager to get back into the thick of it with you all to rebuild the community we created and then some.

Blogging together was a great joy for me for three years, from fertility issues to family deaths to all the little intricacies about our kids and the mistakes and questions. I have missed our honesty and the no-holds-barred way we communicated, which is so hard to find out there in the world even among our friends and fellow mothers.

Somehow the anonymity of the blog opened us all up more than we might be in our own personal lives, and I loved every minute of it! It changed my heart, and I grew through our transparent explorations about all things family.

I look forward to unraveling and exploring our lives together again, and these incredible kids that have changed our world. I’ve truly missed this weekly experience of sharing what’s happening and being challenged by you.

Elisabeth Röhm's daughter Easton Courtesy Elisabeth Röhm

Elisabeth Röhm and daughter Easton Courtesy Elisabeth Röhm

Where to begin? I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get back to blogging again as I had once done when Easton was younger, mostly because I didn’t want to embarrass her. But as the last three years have unfolded, so many subjects have come to mind as I’ve faced my own life challenges and I would catch myself thinking, “I wish I could chat about this with the readers at PEOPLE.com.” We’ll get into that …

Work has provided a lot of travel and I can’t wait to share some of those adventures with you here. It’s been mostly juggling work and the mothering thing — and in our case, packing it up and living in hotels like Eloise at the Plaza, always trying to stay grounded and normal in that environment, or at least as much as we can.

Elisabeth Röhm and daughter Easton Courtesy Elisabeth Röhm

We just got back from three different locations since June: Georgia, Sacramento and lastly Puerto Rico, where I film my new show The Oath that you can see on Crackle — which is a whole story unto itself, as we were there during the hurricanes last summer and were evacuated twice. We have such a love for the place and sadness for the people there as they still recover, and I’d love to share more with you on that subject.

I know we’ve gotten into some of the deep personal stuff over the years within my family and yours, so in light of that truth, something I haven’t spoken about publicly at all is that our family has split up. Ron and I have not been together for four years and that probably has just as much to do with why I hid under a rock regarding my personal life as I bobbed and weaved through that situation, which still requires great strength from both Easton and me. That journey alone can give us a wealth of things to get into, and I look forward to opening our hearts to each other getting very real.

Elisabeth Röhm's daughter Easton Courtesy Elisabeth Röhm

Easton has turned 10 (last you read, she was 6½) and the double-digits thing along with her independence and hormonal changes (moods) provide a slew of questions, laughable moments and sheer mysteries I look forward to talking about.

I find daily that I wish my mom was still alive so I could ask her a million questions. I’m sure you relate if you’ve lost parents or other loved ones. It’s a choice and an effort to keep them alive for your child, especially if they are growing up without knowing these pivotal people from your own life.

Easton is mature, kind, empathetic, highly sensitive, tall — and she has a real edge, which reminds me to toughen up on a daily basis! I look forward to sharing Easton and our lives with you all.

So here we are, four years later, and I hope you’ll come along for the ride with me …