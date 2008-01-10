Elisabeth Hasselbeck's family travels and food poisoning

We arrived in NYC, and as soon as we had our first takeout meal (which I was looking forward to)…Grace and I began a long night battling food poisoning. It is one of the saddest things when your little one is sick in any way. My parents were our "heroes" as Grace put it. She and I slept together and I felt so torn between Taylor and her. At one point, I was nursing Taylor, holding Grace, and had to get sick. What was a mom to do? I called for my own mom!

"Mommy, if I get sick one more time, I will not have any more pj’s", Grace said after yet another round. Thankfully the Dreft team sent us a huge supply! I have never done so many loads of laundry in one day. Everything was in piles, sheets, towels, and clothes. A mess for sure, but with all hands on deck- we made it. Taylor made it through without a peep. He is so good! And, he was more than happy to get bonus time in the bouncy seat. I cannot tell who loves it more: mom or baby.