Elisabeth Hasselbeck's family travels and food poisoning

By peoplestaff225 Updated February 16, 2022 01:45 PM
View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, 30, and her husband, Arizona Cardinals player Tim, welcomed son Taylor Thomas on November 9th, joining big sister Grace Elisabeth, 2 ½. In her latest blog for Dreft, Elisabeth fills us in on entertaining Grace on the flight back to NYC, Taylor’s first trip and handling food poisoning upon their return home.

Source: Dreft

How did you handle travelling with more than one child? And how do you handle things when your children are sick?

