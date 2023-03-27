Elijah Wood Reveals He and Partner Mette-Marie Kongsved Welcomed a Daughter Last Year

Elijah Wood is a father of two!

The Yellowjackets actor, 42, and partner Mette-Marie Kongsved welcomed their second baby last year, he quietly revealed in his My Monday Morning profile for the Wall Street Journal.

Asked about what time he starts his day, Wood shared that he gets an early start with his two little ones — the first time the actor has stated that he and Kongsved, 31, have two children.

"We've got a 3-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early. I like getting up early, I like starting the day," he shared.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The Lord of the Rings alum gets breakfast together for his kids, serving up "oatmeal with various spices, peanut butter and fruit—banana, apples, blackberries. I also really like overnight oats or muesli with yogurt, and I sometimes eat that with them."

When it comes to parenthood, Wood said, "You're constantly being challenged, in the best way."

"It's as much my own personal growth as it is about my child's growth," he added.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Wood also touched on his private nature in the interview, where it's noted that his Instagram account is private.

"I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn't necessarily want to share with the world," he explained. "An account that's public-facing would really change what I share."

He added, "It's not like I'm sharing anything that I wouldn't want to go out, but I'm a relatively private person."