Elijah Wilkinson had his two biggest cheerleaders rooting for him in Sunday's game.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive guard joined his team in the best game of their season thus far as pregnant wife Gabrielle Wilkinson and their 20-month-old daughter, Gianna Eileen, watched from the stands. In another picture, Gabrielle poses with her bump in a black Falcons t-shirt, matching Gianna.

"Atlanta on Sundays 📍," Gabrielle captioned photos from the fun-filled day on Instagram, which showed Elijah holding Gianna on the field.

Earlier this month, Gabrielle shared some sweet moments from a Falcons practice in a video on Instagram. The pregnant mom smiles as she carefully hands her toddler to her husband on the field. As Elijah held Gianna and pats her back, she gently does the same to him.

"She couldn't let go 🥰 #daddyslittlegirl #nfl #falcons," Gabrielle captioned the sweet moment.

In August, the couple — who celebrated their wedding in March after tying the knot during the pandemic in August 2020 — revealed they will welcome a baby boy in March 2023.

"Party of four coming March 2023 💙," the two shared in a joint Instagram post showing Gianna sitting in the grass wearing a pink big sister t-shirt and holding blue balloons, including one that says "it's a boy!"

Elijah and Gabrielle first met on their first day of college at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 2014. They began dating later in their first semester and have navigated their educations and his NFL career together.

The two got engaged in Italy in February 2020.