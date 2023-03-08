Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jordan — See the Photos!

Elijah Wilkinson is now a father of two!

The Atlanta Falcons offensive guard, 28, and wife Gabrielle have welcomed their second baby together, a son, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. The couple is already parents to daughter Gianna Eileen, 2.

Son Jordan Jack Wilkinson was born on Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m., the new parents of two revealed.

"We welcomed Jordan Jack into the world on March 7th at 5:30 PM! This chunk surprised us, weighing 9 lbs., 4 oz. We can't wait to bring baby J home to meet his big sister! You're already loved so much 💙," they captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, Gabrielle shared some sweet moments from a Falcons practice in a video on Instagram. The then-pregnant mom smiled as she carefully handed her toddler to her husband on the field. As Elijah held Gianna and patted her back, she gently did the same to him.

"She couldn't let go 🥰 #daddyslittlegirl #nfl #falcons," Gabrielle captioned the sweet moment.

Elijah and Gabrielle initially met on their first day of college at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 2014. They began dating later in their first semester and have navigated their educations and his NFL career together.

The two got engaged in Italy in February 2020.

In August, the couple — who celebrated their wedding in March after tying the knot during the pandemic in August 2020 — revealed they would welcome a baby boy in March.

"Party of four coming March 2023 💙," the two shared in a joint Instagram post showing Gianna sitting in the grass wearing a pink big sister t-shirt and holding blue balloons, including one that says "it's a boy!"