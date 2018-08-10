Eli Young Band's Mike Eli Explains Why a Scheduled C-Section Was 'Safer Route' for Son's Birth

With six years between the birth of daughter Kline Olivia and son Kash Eli, 4 weeks, Eli Young Band‘s Mike Eli admits he’s still trying to get used to the fact that he and wife Kacey have a baby in the house again … and that said new baby is a pro at projectile spit-up.

“You forget about all that icky stuff,” the EYB frontman, who welcomed his first son to the world on July 9, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “It’s good that our brains work like that. You end up just remembering the good stuff.”

And good stuff it is, as the new family of four are not only basking in that new-baby smell but also spending their time trying to figure out collectively who Kash — whom his dad calls a “beautiful kid” — looks like.

“Kline was a real combination of the both of us, and was born with a full head of hair. But Kash was born with zero hair, and came out looking like some Benjamin Button kind of thing,” Eli says with a laugh. “He’s a real easygoing baby. He just has his days and nights screwed up right now.”

Mike Eli and son Kash Courtesy Mike Eli

Mike Eli's daughter Kline and son Kash Courtesy Mike Eli

The father of two, 37, says that the lack of sleep is just one of the many adjustments the family is going through — changes that have been a bit challenging for Kash’s big sister.

“I think if Kline could use curse words, she would have used them by now,” he says, laughing. “She’s doing good, but there is a lot for her to get used to. Up until this point, she has been the baby and gotten all the attention. … But she’s been a big help.”

Of course, that assistance will continue to be needed as Eli heads off to a jam-packed schedule of shows with his EYB bandmates in support of their new single "Love Ain't," leaving his wife home to not only care for two kids but continue her recovery from a scheduled cesarean section.

“Kline was an emergency C-section, so this time around, Kacey had an option of a VBAC [vaginal birth after cesarean], but we decided to go the safer route,” he explains. “All went well. The recovery from a C-section is always tough, but she is strong and healthy and all-around amazing.”

Eli raves that the other most amazing part of all this is the abundance of love within the family now.

“You just never run out of it,” he says. “Kline doesn’t get that yet. I think she thought everything would be split. But we are trying to show her that Mommy and Daddy are going to love them both. There is always more love to give.”

And compared to first-time fatherhood, Eli says he has every intention of not rushing anything this time around. “I haven’t gone through those moments where I am thinking too much of Kash growing up yet and what he will be like,” he says. “I wish I could go back and enjoy a little more of that time when Kline was just a baby. My focus now is enjoying the present.”