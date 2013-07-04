Eli Manning Welcomes Daughter Lucy Thomas

Lucy Thomas Manning arrived on Monday, June 17, the team announced on its Twitter account.

It’s a win for the girls team!

Quarterback Eli Manning and his wife Abby have welcomed their second child, the New York Giants confirm.

The couple’s newest daughter joins big sister Ava Frances, 2. The pregnancy was confirmed in March.

With Manning, 32, admitting in the past that he’s head over heels for Ava, the dad of two daughters is now officially outnumbered.

“The first time that you see your daughter, and every day just wanting to be around her and telling her that you love her,” the football star has said.