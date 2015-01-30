Eli Manning Welcomes Daughter Caroline Olivia

The New York Giants quarterback and his wife Abby welcomed their third child, daughter Caroline Olivia, on Thursday

His team may not be going to the Super Bowl, but Eli Manning still has plenty to celebrate: He’s a dad again!

The New York Giants quarterback and his wife Abby welcomed their third child, daughter Caroline Olivia, on Thursday, Jan. 29, the New York Post reports.

Now that the couple — already parents to daughters Lucy Thomas, 19 months, and Ava Frances, 3½ — have added another baby girl to their family, Manning, who grew up with brothers, continues to be outnumbered at home.

“My wife has two sisters, then her mom comes and then it’s six on one,” the football star, 34, told PEOPLE in June.

But he isn’t complaining; Manning has completely embraced life with his little ladies.

“I’m enjoying every moment of it and being with them,” he said. “Some of the things they say and do catch me by surprise and give me a good laugh.”