Eli Manning Welcomes Daughter Ava Frances
The Giants quarterback, 30, and his wife Abby welcomed a daughter on Monday, March 21, PEOPLE confirms.
Eli Manning has scored a major touchdown: He is a new dad!
Ava Frances Manning weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz., and is the couple’s first child.
The pregnancy had been had been confirmed in October, with a source close to the pair sharing, “They are both so happy and excited. Eli is being very protective of Abby.”
— Anya Leon with reporting by Lesley Messer