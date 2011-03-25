Eli Manning Welcomes Daughter Ava Frances

The Giants quarterback, 30, and his wife Abby welcomed a daughter on Monday, March 21, PEOPLE confirms.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:27 PM
Eli Manning has scored a major touchdown: He is a new dad!

Ava Frances Manning weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz., and is the couple’s first child.

The pregnancy had been had been confirmed in October, with a source close to the pair sharing, “They are both so happy and excited. Eli is being very protective of Abby.”

— Anya Leon with reporting by Lesley Messer

