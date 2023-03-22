Eli Manning Shares Video of Daughter Ava Riding a Zamboni as She Celebrates Her 12th Birthday

Eli Manning's oldest is growing up!

The retired New York Giants quarterback celebrated daughter Ava's 12th birthday on Twitter Tuesday, sharing a video of her enjoying a ride on a Zamboni at a hockey game while wearing a New Jersey Devils jersey.

The crowd in the arena could be heard applauding as she rode on the M&M-themed ice cleaner, with Manning tweeting, "Happy Birthday Ava. I know every 12-year-old girl dreams of riding a Zamboni on their birthday."

Manning and wife Abbey McGrew also share son Charlie, 4, and daughters Caroline, 7, and Lucy, 9.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year about him and his kids participating in a campaign celebrating The Children's Place's new offerings for spring and Easter, Manning proudly talked about his kids' different athletic pursuits.

The Gothan FC co-owner said his kids keep his weekend "jam-packed," explaining, "I have my youngest daughter, Caroline, who is in this ad, is a hockey player, and she's a swimmer. And then Ava's in swimming and lacrosse and basketball, so they're playing a ton of different sports at different times."

The pro athlete said that some of the greatest moments are seeing his kids help each other with their different skills.

"I love when they go out there, and it's just two of them tossing the lacrosse ball back and forth together or playing one-on-one basketball or shooting hoops," he shared. "I just said I have such fine memories of that with my brothers, pick-up games in front yards."

As a dad, he's also enjoying watching the relationship between his kids blossom as they get more involved in their own lives.

"We went on a ski trip and are two oldest ones were just skiing around together, you know by themselves for a few hours. They can be in touch and they check in, but you know, just great opportunities for them to bond on certain things that they have in common."