Eli Manning Shares Photo of Daughter, 7, at First Hockey Practice — Where He Forgot Her Helmet!

Eli Manning's little girl is ready to take the ice!

On Sunday, the former New York Giants player, 41, shared an adorable picture of his youngest daughter Caroline Olivia, 7, before her "first hockey practice of the year." Noticeably missing from the snap is Caroline's helmet, which Manning admitted he "forgot" and his wife would be bringing later.

"Dad forgot the helmet, so she is going old school," he teased on Twitter. "Just joking, Mom is bringing it to her."

In the cute picture, Caroline is all smiles as she sits on a wooden bench in her full hockey gear before her practice. She's suited up in a hockey jersey, padded gloves, hockey socks and ice skates.

Along with Caroline, Manning and his wife Abby share daughters Ava Frances, 11, Lucy Thomas, 9, and son Charlie, 3.

Last month, it was announced that Manning joined the National Women's Soccer League as a minority owner. In a video released by Gotham FC, Manning said his daughters helped inspire his decision to invest in the club.

"As a dad, I want to make sure that my daughters have all the athletic opportunities that I was blessed with," said Manning.

He added: "We're driving what happens next in the world's game with some of the greatest athletes in the game, and I can't imagine what's more exciting than being a part of that."

In an interview with the New York Post, Manning said it was important for him to find role models for his girls.

"You put them in different things, and you want them to find things that they're passionate about," he explained. "It creates such great life lessons and work ethic and teamwork and dedication and commitment and those type of things."

"I got to do that a little bit growing up with my dad [former NFL player Archie Manning] around the Saints, and meeting some of those players and kinda be able to look up to them, so I thought it would just be great to kind of support the local teams and to have something that's gonna be fun to be involved in to be part of the ownership and have something that my kids just enjoy the experience of it as well," Manning continued.