Eli Manning Shares Rare Family Photo with His 4 Kids Dressed for Game Day: 'Let's Go Giants!'

The retired NFL star is dad to daughters Ava, 9, Lucy, 7, Caroline, 6 later this month, and son Charlie, 23 months

It's game time at the Manning household!

Eli Manning shared a rare photo of himself with his kids on Sunday afternoon, proudly showing off their fan gear for the New York Giants ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys (they ultimately won, 23-19). Manning, 40, formally retired as Giants quarterback in January.

"We are dressed and ready. Let's go Giants!" he wrote alongside the snapshot on Twitter.

In the picture, the dad smiles on the couch as his four little ones wear Giants jerseys and football helmets for the occasion. Manning shares daughters Ava Frances, 9, Lucy Thomas, 7, Caroline Olivia, 6 later this month, and son Charlie, 23 months, with his wife Abby.

During a press conference about his retirement in January 2020, Manning thanked his family in his speech, calling his wife and kids his "rock" throughout his career.

"I don't think I need to make public comments for my family to know how I think about them," he said at the time, "but Abby, and to Ava and Lucy and Caroline and Charlie, you are my rock. ... I look forward to a little downtime; I look forward to a little time with my family."

Reflecting on his 16-year professional football career, Manning — whose older brother Peyton Manning was also a standout NFL athlete — said in his retirement speech that he has no regrets looking back.