Savannah Guthrie Cuddles with Her Kids After Covering Election: 'Reunion I've Been Waiting for'

Savannah Guthrie and her children are reunited, and it feels so good.

On Sunday, the Today show co-anchor shared a pair of photographs of herself cuddling with her two kids after putting in major time covering the 2020 presidential election.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sweet images see Vale, 6, and her little brother Charles "Charley" Max, 4 next month, seated atop their mom's lap on the couch while Guthrie, 48, looks blissful.

"The reunion I've been waiting for all week ❤️," she wrote, crediting husband Michael Feldman for the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guthrie has shared several posts on Instagram over the past week as she and her NBC News co-anchors "worked day and night" to cover the face-off between President Donald Trump and new President-elect Joe Biden.

"Up late, up early. Got my 45 min power nap — see you on @todayshow at 6am!" she captioned one picture from inside the studio on Wednesday. "We meet again!" Guthrie wrote alongside another shot on Friday, showing her surrounded by her colleagues, and invited her followers to tune in to their coverage later that night.

Guthrie's Today show co-anchors Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager offered support in the comments, writing, "You guys rocked!!!!!!" and "Proud of you my friend. ✨✨," respectively.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Studio After Working from Home for Nearly Two Weeks

Guthrie opened up in an interview for Reveal Magazine with Drew and Jonathan Scott last month about how she and husband Feldman, 52, tag-team duties when it comes to caring for their kids amid the COVID-19 shutdown, with extra at-home time.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — also detailed how they explained the unprecedented pandemic to their little ones, keeping them informed to a point about what's going on in the world.

"I want Vale and Charley to be aware of what's going on in the world, but they don't need to be that aware. But we can't sneak much past Vale. She picks up everything, so we decided early on to have an open conversation," said Feldman.