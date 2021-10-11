Elaine Welteroth Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband: 'I'm Already Learning So Much'

"We are both excited to experience new levels of love," Elaine Welteroth, who married husband Jonathan Singletary in May 2020, tells PEOPLE

Elaine Welteroth has exciting news!

The journalist and Project Runway judge, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with musician husband Jonathan Singletary, she announced on Monday.

"I'm so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community. It's been so hard to keep this a secret!" Welteroth tells PEOPLE. "I'm just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us. I'm already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love."

The mom-to-be adds, "We always knew — God willing — that one day we would be parents, but no one talks about what it's like when that one day becomes today. Even with a husband, a house and a career, somehow I still didn't feel quite ready or adult enough to be somebody's mom. But there's nothing that compares to the blessing of the moment you hear that little heartbeat — it changes everything. You just surrender to God's plan and divine timing."

In a video message on Instagram, which is set to Singletary's upcoming single "Lullaby," Welteroth says, "Real life evidence of life," as she shows the positive pregnancy test and sonograms. "I'm freaking out right now. This baby looks exactly like Jonathan," she shares.

Welteroth, the former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, wed Singletary on May 10, 2020, after a more-than-three-year engagement. Opening up about their ceremony, which was held on her Brooklyn stoop with a block party afterward, Welteroth told Vogue last year, "Everyone let loose and had a blast."

In late August, Welteroth announced that she was leaving her hosting gig on The Talk after one season in the role.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for," she said in a statement at the time.

"I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community," she continued. "But as I always say: When the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day."