Egypt Sherrod is adding another daughter to her household!

The star of HGTV’s Flipping Virgins and Urban Oasis shared on Instagram Monday that she and husband Mike Jackson (a.k.a. DJ Fadelf) are expecting a daughter together.

“Awwwwww first looks at our little girl. That’s right I said GIRL! 🤣🤣🤣 girl number three for our family. Three is a charm! Is it me, or does it look like she is being kissed by an angel while in my belly?” the proud mama-to-be captioned an ultrasound photo.

“Take a close look at the image above her … it looks like someone kissing her upside down. 😍🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Sherrod added. “Someone said it was GOD breathing life into her. Another comment was that the angels were whispering everything she needed to know so that she could overcome all the earthly obstacles that may come her way.”

Baby girl on the way is the second daughter for Jackson and Sherrod, 41, who share 6½-year-old Kendall. Jackson is also dad to 17-year-old daughter Simone.

“@Djfadelf and I are ecstatic even though he realizes he is vastly outnumbered now. 😂 #babysonogram #blessed,” Sherrod finished her caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Mike Jackson (a.k.a. DJ Fadelf) and Egypt Sherrod Paras Griffin/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Hilary and 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Alongside a clip Jackson captured of the sweet sonogram moment and a subsequent collection of home videos, he wrote on Monday, “So today @egyptsherrod and I received final proof of the gender; and it’s a Girl🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂.”

“So those three emojis are basically saying: ‘welp, 3 girls and no boys for me … lord help lol!’ ” he added. “I have to say, I’m totally fine with it though. I guess God said ‘son you’ve been doing a good job thus far, let’s keep it going.’🤷🏾‍♂️😂”

“On a serious note: Today was the first time I’ve really felt like ‘wow, we’re doing it again,’ and I’m ready!” continued the proud dad-to-be. “As I sat there in the room and watched life unfolding, I just kept seeing all that took place with her sisters, and thought: ‘I’m excited to do it again.’ I reminisced and smiled thinking of the future.”

“The best part of the day and results, is that both my daughter and wife were/are both safe and healthy,” Jackson concluded his Monday video caption, thanking family and friends for their well wishes and sharing that the new addition to the family is due in February.

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals



The spouses of eight years tied the knot in September 2010. Sherrod announced her pregnancy in July while guest hosting The Willie Moore Jr. Show.

Since then, she has shared many a maternity snapshot, showing off her growing belly as the couple get ready to welcome their much-anticipated bundle of joy.

HGTV congratulated the couple on Instagram Monday, re-sharing Sherrod’s ultrasound photo and writing, “CONGRATS, @egyptsherrod! We can’t wait to meet her ❤️🍼🎊 #hgtvfamily“