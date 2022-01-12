The new eight-episode series Married to Real Estate premieres on HGTV Thursday, Jan. 13

Egypt Sherrod Gets Emotional About Her Daughters Growing Up in Married to Real Estate: Watch

Egypt Sherrod can't get over how quickly time flies with her girls.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of Married to Real Estate, the real estate broker and designer, 45, breaks down in tears discussing how much her children have grown over the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sherrod stars in the upcoming HGTV series alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson, documenting the couple's work and home lives as business partners and parents to three daughters.

In the preview, Sherrod gets emotional before redecorating her youngest daughter's bedroom, tearing up at this being her last child while talking to her friend Andre.

"This is it. This is why it's so hard for me," she says while shedding tears about her daughter Harper moving from a crib to a bed.

"I just brought her home, do you know what I mean? And Kendall used to sleep in this crib. I was so excited that Harper could take her old bedroom set," she continues. "I'm just having a really hard time right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Egypt Sherrod Gets emotional talking about her kids Credit: HGTV

Andre then consoles Sherrod, telling her "you'll get through this" before teasing that she can always keep the items in storage to look at when she's sad.

"Everything in here holds sentimental value and the idea of taking it out — it's not even a material thing, it's the idea that our girls are growing so fast," Sherrod adds during a confessional with her husband.

In the new eight-episode series Married to Real Estate, Sherrod "will leverage her knowledge of the housing market, financial prowess and design sensibilities" to find homes for her clients in "desirable Metro Atlanta locations," according to the official description for the show.

Egypt Sherrod Gets emotional talking about her kids Credit: HGTV

As for Jackson, "Mike and his team will renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment."

Before Married to Real Estate, Sherrod hosted two HGTV series: Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, both of which Jackson also appeared on. Sherrod and her husband also guest judge HGTV's Rock the Block series.

She first announced her latest series in June, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

"Wellllll it's actually happening!!!!" she wrote at the time. "Remember our 'Ask Anything' convos during the pandemic? HGTV loved them as well as our little family. And it's landed Mike and I a reality show!!!!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 #LookAtGod We are so excited to invite you into our lives, businesses and home. Buckle up and get ready for laughs! 💋💋💋 We did it babe."