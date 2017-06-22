Dancing with the Stars alums Edyta Sliwinska and Alec Mazo are second-time parents to a baby girl, who joins 3-year-old big brother Michael Alexander

Edyta Sliwinska is a mom again!

The former Dancing with the Stars pro gave birth to a baby girl named Leia Josephine Mazo — her second child with husband Alec Mazo — on Sunday, June 18, Sliwinska’s rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Born at 7:08 p.m., little Leia weighed in at 7 lbs. and measured 20 inches long.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The new family of four are over the moon and absolutely in love with their little princess,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

Sliwinska, 36, and Mazo are also parents to 3½-year-old son Michael Alexander, whom they welcomed into the world in January 2014.

Turns out Michael is actually responsible for his little sister’s moniker. “He picked the name and insisted for months that it would be baby Leia,” says the rep.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars Couple Welcomes Baby

Sliwinska and Mazo s are well known for their appearances on Dancing with the Stars‘ earlier seasons. Mazo took home the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Kelly Monaco in season 1, which Sliwinska appeared on the first 10 seasons and came back on board briefly for season 22 in 2016.

Mazo, 39, and Sliwinska are set to celebrate 10 years of marriage this year. The couple wed in September 2007 in San Francisco after enjoying a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

FROM PEN: TV Revivals We Want to See

Following the birth of their son, Sliwinska told PEOPLE that the first week of motherhood had “been the most amazing experience of my life.”