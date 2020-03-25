These Learning Tablets Will Keep Your Kids Engaged — and They’re All on Sale

One tablet is marked down to just $12 right now

By Rebecca Carhart
March 24, 2020 08:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Most schools and daycare centers across the country may be closed right now due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean your children should fall behind on their studies. Educational tablets are the easiest way to keep them ahead of the curve while they are stuck at home, and if you don’t already have one, Walmart currently has tons of options on sale.

All of them can be shipped directly to your door, including the LeapFrog My First Learning Tablet that’s marked down to just $16 and the HighQ 7-Inch Learning Tab Jr. that’s half-off right now. To help you get started, we rounded up nine of our favorite educational tablets below. According to customer reviews, these kid-friendly devices not only promote learning, but they are also super fun.

Whether you’re looking for a tablet that will teach toddlers the alphabet or one that comes with parental controls and learning apps installed for older children, there’s an option for just about every age group on this list. Keep reading to shop them all.

Buy It! Contixo V9-3 7″ Kids Tablet with WiFi 2GB RAM 16GB Android, $64.99 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com

Buy It! LeapFrog 2-in-1 LeapTop Touch, $19.88 (orig. $24.99); walmart.com

Buy It! VTech Tiny Touch Tablet, $13.97 (orig. $17.99); walmart.com

Buy It! PBS Kids Playtime Pad 7″ HD Kid-Safe Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Linsay 10″ Kids Blue Funny Tablet with 1.5 Kids Smart Watch, $99.99 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

Buy It! HighQ 7″ Learning Tab Jr., $49.99 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com

Buy It! LeapFrog Mr. Pencils Scribble and Write Writing Toy for Preschoolers, $19.88 (orig. $21.49); walmart.com

Buy It! VTech Little Apps Tablet, $11.99 (orig. $17.99); walmart.com

Buy It! LeapFrog My First Learning Tablet, $15.99 (orig. $17.88); walmart.com

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.