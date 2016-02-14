Hannah, just a few months into her pregnancy, wore a (color-appropriate) red dress, next to Eddie's black-tie, who is nominated for best actor at the ceremony

Parents-to-be Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah are continuing their stylish tour of the awards circuit, with their latest stop a stroll down the red carpet at Sunday’s BAFTA Awards.

Hannah, just a few months into her pregnancy, stunned in a (color-appropriate) red dress, next to Eddie’s black-tie, who is nominated for best actor at the ceremony.

Stephen Lock/Polaris

Hannah made her baby bump debut in January, at the Golden Globe Awards, soon after the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

“So much has happened [this year] that we can’t even compute,” she told Ryan Seacrest, who gifted the Redmaynes two onesies: “You Should See My Crib” and “Milking My 15 Minutes.”

PEOPLE confirmed news of the couple’s pregnancy in December — an announcement that came after another wildly successful year, personally and professionally, for the 34-year-old Danish Girl star.

An Academy Award-winner for 2014’s The Theory of Everything, Eddie is on the ballot for the second time in two years for his turn as transgender pioneer Lili Elbe.

He’s also been recognized by BAFTA, the Globes and multiple other award-giving bodies.

“It’s been extraordinary. It’s been the most wonderful whirlwind,” Eddie told PEOPLE in December. “I think saint might be the word. [Hannah] is an absolute saint. And it’s a ride for both of us. It’s wonderful doing it with someone you love because you also have a second eye on it all.”

“This whole industry is the most joyous, absurd circus,” he added. “It’s great to have someone when you get too immersed in it or drinking the Kool-Aid to say, ‘Wait a second?’ ”