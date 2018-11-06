Eddie Redmayne's Baby Has Him Wishing for a Special Sleeping Spell — But 'People Suggest Gin'

Eddie Redmayne could use a little magic as a father of two.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star, 36, whether his son Luke Richard, almost 8 months, is sleeping, Redmayne admitted, “Not so much.”

“I’ve been promoting Fantastic Beasts, and people keep going, ‘What spell would you dream of doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Literally just a two-hour sleep spell.’ People suggest gin,” the actor said in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs Tuesday.

“For you or the baby?” the host said.

“Both,” replied Redmayne, who also shares a 2-year-old daughter, Iris Mary, with his wife Hannah.

In February, the month before Luke arrived, Redmayne got candid about sneaking in sleep as a dad.

“We’ve just about got to that stage when we’re beginning to get sleep and remember what that word means,” he said of himself and his wife on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Getting prepped to go back into the trenches.”

Redmayne previously dished on his sleep schedule to DeGeneres back in 2016.

“Before you’re a parent, you hear people talking about [not getting sleep], then suddenly you’re the guy who’s floating in a constant jet lagged [sense] with an IV of caffeine. I’ve become that person,” Redmayne joked on Ellen.

Still, Redmayne said that he did not mind the early wake-ups. “It’s that amazing thing when it’s 3 o’clock in the morning and you go in and you’re gently furious, and then you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it’s totally worth it,” he said.