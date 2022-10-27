Eddie Redmayne's kids would much rather their dad stick to wizardry after seeing him in his new Netflix drama.

The actor, 40, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday where he shared how his young kids took to him playing a dark role in his film The Good Nurse, streaming now. In the Netflix film, which is based on true events, Redmayne stars as Charles Cullen, a nurse who was responsible for the murders of dozens of patients over the course of 16 years.

While filming the movie in New York and Connecticut, Redmayne told Colbert that his kids, son Luke, 4, and daughter Iris, 6, joined him on set and "caught a glimpse of the trailer for the film."

"They also thought that I was playing the good nurse, then they caught a glimpse of the trailer for the film, which again is horrific parenting, and they realized quite promptly that I was not the good nurse," he said.

"My daughter asked me if I could maybe go back to being a wizard," added Redmayne, who stars in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Redmayne, who shares his two kids with wife Hannah Bagshawe, also noted that his children are "confused" by his job, especially as they only know that his work includes getting to enjoy the food at craft services.

"My kids think that my job is to go and run a sweet shop," he said with a laugh.

In April, the actor joined an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he chatted about whether his kids are impressed by his magical character Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series.

"There was a moment this year where I felt like as a dad, who played a wizard, I could try and get some brownie points," he began. "I gave Iris, my daughter, Newt's wand. Which I thought was pretty exciting, and she's like 'Okay, thanks Dad.' "

"I came back an hour later and she covered the thing in tinfoil, she'd made a little star and made a fairy wand. And she's like, 'Now this is a wand,' " Redmayne shared. "[That] slightly undermined my brownie points."