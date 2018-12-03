Eddie Murphy is a dad — again!

The actor and his fianceé Paige Butcher welcomed their second child together — Murphy’s 10th child overall — on Friday, Nov. 30, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Son Max Charles Murphy was born weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

“Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s rep says.

Murphy, 57, and Butcher, 39, are already parents to daughter Izzy Oona, 2. He is also dad to oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, plus 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

The couple, who had wanted to have a younger sibling for Izzy, announced their pregnancy in August after Butcher was spotted sporting a baby bump while out in Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE the two were “very happy to expect another baby.”

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

The source added, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

September was a big month for the couple: Not only did Murphy’s rep confirm the two were engaged, but Butcher revealed the sex of their baby on the way.

“It’s going to be a boy,” she told TMZ while out shopping.