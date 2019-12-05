Eddie Murphy Reveals How People React When They Learn He Has 10 Kids

Eddie Murphy is used to getting split reactions when fans learn he has 10 kids.

“It’s funny,” he told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s episode of her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while discussion his offspring — whose ages range from 30, being the oldest, to the youngest who just turned 1.

The actor and comedian went on to explain that he typically sees two types of reactions from people, based on their gender.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that s— cost?'” the comedian teased. “And women, it’s kind of like, something sexy about it I think. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing this thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in.'”

But despite various reactions, Murphy told DeGeneres that he’s happy having 10 kids.

“It seems okay,” he said, adding that he even recently became a grandfather for the first time. “I like it, I’m happy with it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Eddie Murphy and his family Willie Toledo

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Explains His Return to the Spotlight with Dolemite: ‘It’s Time to Get Off the Couch’

The actor and his fianceé, Paige Butcher, welcomed their second child together last December.

Son Max Charles Murphy was born weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

“Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s rep said at the time.

Murphy, 58, and Butcher, 40, are already parents to daughter Izzy Oona, 3. He is also dad to his oldest son, Eric, 30, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 17, Zola Ivy, 19, Shayne Audra, 24, and Bria, 29, plus 26-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reunite For Coming To America Sequel: ‘It’s Official!’

Image zoom Eddie Murphy Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Image zoom Francois Duhamel/Netflix

Murphy appeared on Ellen to promote his new movie, Dolemite Is My Name — which is earning the actor serious Oscar buzz.

The film, directed by Hustle & Flow‘s Craig Brewer, stars Murphy as comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who used the character of Dolemite to become a Blaxploitation icon in the ’70s.

“[He] was this underground comic who bulldogged his way into show business,” Murphy said. “He wanted to be in movies, he wanted to make records, so he did it all himself out of his pocket and sold this stuff out of his trunk and made these these movies. And he got this cult following.”

“I’ve always been a big fan of his and I’m just over-the-moon to be telling this story and get people to know about him because he was extraordinary,” Murphy added. “It’s so funny. It’s an inspirational story.”

Aside from Dolemite Is My Name (out now on Netflix), Murphy is also starring in the upcoming Coming to America sequel.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” he said. “That movie more than any picture that I’ve done, I don’t know what it is in the culture — like, on Halloween, some people get dressed up as characters from the movie — so a lot of people had this exception. People would say to me when they found out I was doing it, ‘Don’t f— that movie up. Don’t mess with it.’ So we’ve gone above and beyond about what anybody would thing. I’m really, really happy with it.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).