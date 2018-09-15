Eddie Murphy is having another son!

The comedian’s partner, Paige Butcher, revealed the news while speaking to TMZ as she ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday. Butcher, 39, is expecting the couple’s second child together. This is Murphy’s fourth son and 10th child overall.

“Today is just a good day,” Butcher told the outlet as she carried shopping bags in a gray jersey dress that hugged her growing baby bump.

When asked if she and Murphy, 57, were excited about their new addition, she said, “Yes, we are.”

She also revealed the sex of their baby, saying, “It’s going to be a boy.”

A reporter for the outlet jokingly asked if the baby would be named after the famous actor, to which Butcher laughed and said, “Possibly. I don’t know.”

Paige Butcher Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

A rep for Murphy previously confirmed Butcher’s pregnancy to PEOPLE in a statement: “Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December.“

The Australian actress was photographed in August wearing a floral maxi dress that accentuated her growing belly. The couple, who has been together since 2012, already share 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona.

The legendary actor and comedian has eight other children from previous relationships.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

He had his oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy also had 27-year-old son Christian with Tamara Hood, and shares 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with former Spice Girl Mel B.

A source told PEOPLE previously Murphy and Butcher “are very happy to expect another baby.”

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie’s kids.”

The source added, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”