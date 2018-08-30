Eddie Murphy, 57, and Girlfriend, 39, 'Wished' for Another Baby Before Expecting His 10th Child

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are expecting their second child together — and they couldn’t be happier.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple, who have been together since 2012 and share 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona, “are very happy to expect another baby” after the mom-to-be debuted her baby bump in Los Angeles this month.

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider says of Murphy, 57, and Butcher, 39. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie’s kids.”

The source adds, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

Eddie Murphy and family Michael Tullberg/Getty

“Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” a rep for the Beverly Hills Cop actor said in a statement earlier this week.

Butcher was photographed wearing a floral maxi dress that accentuated her growing belly. The Australian actress looked comfortable as she kept her hair down and wore flip-flops while enjoying a Starbucks drink.

The actor and comedian has eight other children from previous relationships. He had his oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, plus 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy also had 27-year-old son Christian with Tamara Hood, and shares 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with former Spice Girl Mel B.

In 2016, Bria shared a family photo of herself and her siblings along with her dad and Butcher just months after Izzy was born. “🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily Photo by : @justwilliet,” Bria wrote in the caption.

Murphy spoke about his children while supporting Bria at her art show in Los Angeles in November 2016, telling reporters, “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”