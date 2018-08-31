Eddie Murphy Is an 'Amazing Father' to Daughter Angel After Difficult Split from Mel B: Source

Though Eddie Murphy‘s baby on the way will be his 10th child, it seems the star manages to spend time with all his kids.

A source tells PEOPLE the actor is “an amazing father” and that his 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown just accompanied her dad and siblings on a Hawaiian getaway.

“They all have a very good relationship,” the insider reveals. “He always makes sure to get them involved with Angel. She had something at her school recently and a number of her siblings turned out to support her. She texts Eddie and is on the phone with him all the time. She loves her dad.”

“And he gives her all the gifts,” adds the source. “At Christmas, there are 150 boxes under the tree … dresses, shoes, toys, you name it, her birthday, literally every occasion.”

The source tells PEOPLE that Angel “has a good relationship” with both Murphy, 57, and her paternal grandmother — but that Brown, 43, and the Coming to America actor communicate about their daughter primarily through Murphy’s mother.

“Mel and Eddie always talk through Eddie’s mom, but there’s no issues — that’s just how they co-parent,” the insider explains of the former couple. “But he really is a hands-on parent with his kids, especially Angel.”

“He’s going to be there for her with everything Mel is going through,” says the source, likely referencing the singer’s treatment and emotional “turmoil” following her messy divorce from Stephen Belafonte. “But Mel is okay. She’s going to be fine.”

Eddie Murphy with four of his daughters: Zola, Bria, Shayne and Bella Michael Tullberg/Getty

Brown and Murphy welcomed Angel together in April 2007. The actor publicly questioned the baby girl’s paternity at the time, but a DNA test conducted that June proved that he is, in fact, her dad.

The singer always contended that Murphy is her middle child’s father. She and the comic had dated over summer 2006.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

After Murphy’s girlfriend Paige Butcher debuted her baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month, a separate source told PEOPLE that the couple, who have been together since 2012 and share 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona, “are very happy to expect another baby.”

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said of Murphy and Australian actress Butcher, 39. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie’s kids.”

Aside from Angel, the actor and comedian has seven other children from previous relationships. His oldest son, Eric, 29, is with Paulette McNeely. Murphy’s other kids — including daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, plus 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell — are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

The source explained, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”