The comedian has six daughters and four sons

Everything to Know About Eddie Murphy's Family (He's a Dad of 10)

Get to know Eddie Murphy's family.

The award-winning actor has played many roles throughout his lengthy career, but being a father is by far his favorite.

"I love fatherhood," Murphy previously said of his dad duties to 10 kids — which include six daughters and four sons.

"I am so blessed with my kids," he said during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."

The comedian's first child was born in 1989 with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely and his most recent child was born in 2018 with his fiancée Paige Butcher.

From when they were born to what they're up to know, keep scrolling for all the details on the Murphy children.

Eric Murphy

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy Credit: Eric Murphy/Instagram

Eric Murphy is Eddie's eldest child, whom he welcomed with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely on July 10, 1989.

Throughout the years, Eric kept himself fairly out of the spotlight until he started dating Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin. Since making their relationship public in June 2021, the two haven't shied away from sharing glimpses of their love lives on social media.

Bria Murphy

Eddie Murphy children Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Bria Murphy is Eddie's second child and first daughter, born on Nov. 18, 1989. He welcomed her with his then-wife, Nicole Mitchell, to whom he was married from 1993 until 2006.

Bria has several TV and movie credits including 2017's drama Conflict of Interest, 2016's The Perfect Match, and 2014's Hollywood Exes, the VH1 reality series she appeared in alongside her mom. She's also shared the screen with her father in 2003's hit Daddy Daycare.

In addition to acting, she also doubles as an artist. "I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," Eddie said at Bria's L.A. art show in 2020. "We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."

Most recently, Bria wed her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on July 9. The happy couple tied the knot in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family.

Christian Murphy

Eddie Murphy children Credit: Christian Murphy/Instagram

Christian Murphy is Eddie's third child, born on Nov. 29, 1990. Eddie welcomed him with former girlfriend Tamara Hood.

Like his siblings, Christian has dabbled in acting — one role being in 2011's Cougar's Inc. alongside Jim Belushi and Sarah Hyland. Outside of work, Christian has kept a low profile and posts little on Instagram.

When he does share on social media, it's usually pictures and videos of family and friends. Though, he hasn't been active on Instagram since his birthday in 2020.

Myles Mitchell Murphy

Eddie Murphy children Credit: Carly Olivia/Instagram

Myles Murphy is Eddie's fourth child born on Nov. 7, 1992. The actor welcomed him with his then-wife Nicole.

Myles keeps an even lower profile compared to his siblings who are in the public eye. While he doesn't appear to have an Instagram, Myles did step out with his family at various events when he was young, including the Shrek 2 premiere in 2004 and the Daddy Day Care premiere in 2003.

Shayne Audra Murphy

Eddie Murphy children Credit: Shayne Audra Murphy/Instagram

Shayne is Eddie's fifth child born on Oct. 10, 1994. He welcomed her with his then-wife Nicole.

In comparison to her siblings, Shayne is very active on Instagram and posts a mixture of photos ranging from bikini pics to snaps of her dog. She also runs a food-dedicated account where she shares recipes and cooking videos.

While she doesn't fancy herself an actress, she does have a TV credit, having appeared on Hollywood Exes with her sister Bria and mother in 2014.

Zola Ivy Murphy

Eddie Murphy children Credit: Zola Ivy Murphy/Instagram

Zola Ivy Murphy is Eddie's sixth kid born on Dec. 24, 1999. He welcomed her with his then-wife Nicole.

Like her sister Shayne, Zola shares a decent amount of her personal life on her Instagram, with her posts mainly consist of selfies and shots showcasing her fashionable style.

Along with her sisters and mother, Zola also appeared on the VH1 reality show, Hollywood Exes, in 2014.

Bella Zahra Murphy

Eddie Murphy children Credit: Bella Zahra Murphy/Instagram

Bella is Eddie's seventh child born on Jan. 29, 2002. The actor welcomed her with his then-wife Nicole.

Like her father, Bella has made a name for herself in film and TV. In addition to appearing on Hollywood Exes, some of her most recent projects include Hulu's comedy series Dollface and 2021's Coming 2 America, in which she shares the screen with her father.

On Instagram, the majority of her pictures consist of solo selfies, although she did share a fun magazine cover with her father Eddie.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown

Eddie Murphy children Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Angel Iris Murphy Brown is Eddie's eighth child and was born on April 3, 2007. He shares her with Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B from the Spice Girls.

Despite a child support battle between Eddie and Mel B when Angel was four months old, the former couple appears to be on better terms now.

An insider told PEOPLE that Eddie is "an amazing father," and that Angel had accompanied him on a vacation to Hawaii with her siblings.

"They all have a very good relationship," the insider revealed. "He always makes sure to get them involved with Angel... She texts Eddie and is on the phone with him all the time. She loves her dad."

The insider added of the former couple: "Mel and Eddie always talk through Eddie's mom, but there's no issues — that's just how they co-parent. But he really is a hands-on parent with his kids, especially Angel."

Izzy Oona Murphy

Izzy Oona Murphy is Eddie's ninth child and was born on May 3, 2016. He shares her with his fiancée Paige Butcher, whom he has been dating since 2012 and got engaged to in September 2018.

A source previously told PEOPLE, "[The couple] live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie's kids."

The source added, "They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates."

Max Charles Murphy

Max Charles Murphy is Eddie's tenth and youngest child, born on Nov. 30, 2018. He shares him with Paige, their first son and second child together. Paige debuted her baby bump in August 2018, a month before Eddie asked her to marry him.

Prior to his birth, an insider told PEOPLE, "[The couple] wished for a younger sibling for their daughter."