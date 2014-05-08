Image zoom



We Tried It: Eddie Bauer Baby Endurance jogging stroller — the first of its kind for the brand

Who tried it: Rennie Dyball, Senior Editor

Why she did it: With the warmer weather (finally!) it was time to hit the jogging trails with her 9-month-old

Pros: This is a seriously good-looking stroller that’s made for someone like me: a mom who wants to go on long walks and recreational jogs with her baby, but not a serious runner by any stretch.

Since the popular jogging stroller brands seem more targeted toward “real” runners (with price tags to match), this was a great choice.



But enough about me, my kiddo loves the ride in the Endurance jogger. She gets to sit very upright in it — more so than in other strollers — and has a great view in front, to the sides, and below her. And that makes for one happy baby.

The ride is incredibly smooth, as much as you’ll get with air-filled tires and the fold/unfold is simple. Plus, at 21 lbs, it’s not unmanageable. And did I mention it lookscool?

Cons: My only complaints are nit-picky ones. My water bottle rattled around in the cup holder console so I had to use the one in the snack tray in front of the baby.

This made the bottle irresistible to my little passenger … not to mention difficult to reach when I needed some water. If the adult bottle holders had the same rubber flaps as the passenger one, we’d really be in business.

There’s also a handy compartment for your smart phone, but there’s no padding to keep it from shaking inside once you get moving. It would also be nice to have an opening for your headphones (but again, I’m a stroller perfectionist).

The verdict: A great choice for recreational runners, power walkers, or even parents on the go who want a fabulously smooth ride.