Ed Sheeran Says Daughter Lyra, 15 Months, Has 'Given Me Purpose' Outside of Music

Ed Sheeran has found his new purpose.

The 30-year-old singer appears on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he opens up about his 15-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica — whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn — and what he "really, really loves" about being a dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Bad Habits" musician tells host Ellen DeGeneres that since his baby girl was born, he finally has found a purpose outside of music.

Sheeran explains that his hobby and career have always both been music, which he enjoys when he's working and in his free time. Now, however, the artist says that Lyra is "more important" to him.

"I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music," Sheeran says. "And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

He also admits to DeGeneres that being far from Lyra is "really difficult," adding that he's only been away from her for about four or five days.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sheeran adds that he's been enjoying his "cool" daughter now that she's walking and talking.

Just last month, the singer revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show that both he and Lyra contracted COVID-19.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he told Stern, adding that three days were "really bad."

"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world … I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]," Sheeran said. "I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

Ed Sheeran Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed Lyra in August 2020, announcing the birth of their baby girl with a sweet message on Instagram.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket.