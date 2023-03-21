Ed Sheeran's Second Baby Daughter's Name Revealed — Find Out the Sweet Moniker!

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn picked a moniker that's out of this world for their second baby girl.

In the cover story for Rolling Stone, Sheeran and Seaborn's 8-month-old daughter's name is revealed to be Jupiter. The couple is also parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyra.

Speaking of life at home with his two girls, the 32-year-old musician told the outlet it's "so lovely."

"Me and Cherry were talking earlier about how it's so lovely," he said. "We had an entire day. We did nothing but this. It's so nice and wholesome having family on tour. On the last tour, I'd party till 7 a.m., sleep till 4 p.m., get up and do the gig. But I was like, 26. It's very different."

Baby Jupiter was born in May 2022, with Sheeran sharing the happy news on Instagram on May 19 alongside a photo of socks and a crocheted blanket, writing, "We've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4."

While Sheeran has been extremely private about both of his children, he did share a touching tribute to his baby girl when he added the song "Welcome to the World" to his special Tour Edition of his album. "Welcome to the world/I heard your heartbeat and lost every word/Just stood there quietly taking in the sound/Of our love," he sings.

The recording also includes a tender moment between Sheeran and Seaborn, 30, while she was pregnant with baby No. 2. "You got the kick?" he asks. "It just kicked!" she replies with a laugh.

In Sheeran's October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America, he mentioned that baby No. 2 was born while he was on tour. He also opened up about being a father of two during an "Ask Me Anything" segment.

"Yeah, it's great, I mean it's like, it's kind of every cliche that people say about parenting you know, you love both kids exactly the same but also completely differently," he said, adding, "It's great, I'm really enjoying being a father of two."