Ed Sheeran Recalls Mental Health Struggles After His Wife Discovered a Tumor at 6 Months Pregnant

Ed Sheeran opened up about his mental health struggles and how feeling guilt over them as a parent led him to seek help

Published on March 21, 2023 03:16 PM
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Liz Collins

Ed Sheeran found himself struggling in 2022.

Amid the deaths of several close friends, the "Shape of You" singer was already having a difficult time when he got some scary health news about wife Cherry Seaborn, he recalled in the cover story for Rolling Stone.

The article revealed that Seaborn, 30, was diagnosed with a tumor at six months pregnant with now 10-month-old daughter Jupiter. Initially, the couple was told the tumor was inoperable until after Seaborn delivered, leaving them to discuss welcoming their little girl early.

Ultimately, Seaborn carried to term and had a "successful surgery" after welcoming Jupiter — who joined the couple's 2-year-old daughter Lyra — hours before Sheeran, 32, would take the stage at London's Wembley Stadium.

"There's nothing you can do about it. You feel so powerless," Sheeran said.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All | Official Trailer | Disney+
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn. Disney+

In March 2022, Sheeran said he started feeling "like I didn't want to live anymore."

"And I have had that throughout my life.… You're under the waves drowning. You're just sort of in this thing. And you can't get out of it," he candidly shared, admitting he felt shame about those feelings.

Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran. Liz Collins

Sheeran said the emotions felt "selfish," adding, "especially as a father. I feel really embarrassed about it."

Sheeran kicked off the New Year by removing two rubber bracelets he wore as tributes to two of his fallen friends off his wrist, switching them for a bracelet Seaborn gifted him with the girls' names engraved on it.

"It felt symbolic," he said, "to take off those bracelets and put on one for my family."

Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran. Liz Collins

Sheeran is also seen getting emotional about the time in his life during the trailer for Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, his upcoming Disney+ documentary.

In a press release to PEOPLE, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, discussed the upcoming project.

"In this docu-series, we're going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before," Davis said. "Together with Fulwell 73, we've created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions."

"Life is unpredictable. Plans can change really quickly," Sheeran shared toward the end of Monday's trailer. "And then fireworks and then kissing and then Disney!" the star cracked of his rollercoaster life.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres May 3 globally on Disney+.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

