Everything Ed Sheeran Has Said About Fatherhood
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, got married in 2018 and share two daughters together. They welcomed their firstborn, Lyra Antarctica, in 2020 and their second child in 2022. Here's everything the musician has said about being a dad
Ed Sheeran on playing music for his daughter Lyra
One would imagine that the child of Ed Sheeran would be happily sung to sleep every night, but that's not quite the case for Lyra Antarctica, the musician's firstborn daughter whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.
"I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries!" Sheeran admitted of his then-9-month-old during an interview with BBC Radio 1.
"No, I've got some she likes," he adds. "She really likes 'Shape of You.' The marimba sound is good, but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belt-y."
Ed Sheeran on writing a song for his daughter Lyra
Despite Lyra not being "[Sheeran's] biggest fan," he did write a song just for her on his fourth studio album = titled "Visiting Hours."
"There's a song on there that's specifically for Lyra, that's just a lullaby. I wanted to have at least one song where people were like 'Oh and that's for his daughter,'" he said during an interview with Fleur East on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show.
"But now I'm kind of in a difficult situation if I ever have more kids cause they'll be like 'Where's mine? Where's my song?'" he jokingly added.
Ed Sheeran on how fatherhood has helped him be healthier
Between late night studio sessions and constant traveling on tour, Sheeran's schedule as a chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning musician is all over the place. 10 months after having Lyra, the "Bad Habits" singer told James Corden on The Late Late Show that his "days are structured" now.
"I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four," Sheeran said.
"It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great," he added. "I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day... I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good."
Ed Sheeran on what fatherhood has taught him
Sheeran learned a couple life lessons after he became a father and gained a newfound respect for his own parents in the process.
"I think the biggest thing I took away from it was … Well, two things," he told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 just 10 months after Lyra was born.
"The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still kind of like, going through it."
Ed Sheeran on picking daughter Lyra's name
Sheeran shared the thought process behind choosing his daughter Lyra's name when he appeared on the British morning show Lorraine.
"I realize some people think it's quite a strange name," he admitted. "But my wife's called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I've ever met and I think that she's the only Cherry that she's ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds."
The star said he and his wife "just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one [with that name]."
Ed Sheeran on the trials and errors of being a new dad
Sheeran also told Lowe that he didn't know what he was doing when he jumped into the dad life, noting that while people may seem like they are experts at parenting, they most likely aren't.
"No one knows what they're doing. I see people, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that guy's the best dad in the world,' " the singer said. "But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I'm learning day by day. So, I think it's amazing."
Ed Sheeran on how he almost left his career for fatherhood
After becoming a dad, Sheeran opened about how he contemplated putting his career behind him to focus on Lyra.
"In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit," Sheeran told SiriusXM after completing his ÷ tour and selling more than 22 million copies of the album.
"And music is entirely me as a person," he continued. "And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I'm a parent. And then I was like, 'That's it, this is me, I'm just going to be a dad, I'm not going to play music anymore.'"
Ed Sheeran on his daughter Lyra giving him purpose
For as long as Sheeran could remember, music has always been his sole focus in life, but after Lyra was born, his perspective changed.
"I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music," Sheeran said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."
He also admitted to DeGeneres that being far from Lyra is "really difficult," adding that he has only been away from her for about four or five days at the time.
Ed Sheeran on getting COVID with his daughter Lyra
After getting COVID-19 in October 2021, Sheeran has to take care of himself and his daughter Lyra, after she contracted the virus too.
"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, adding that three days were "really bad."
Ed Sheeran on welcoming his second daughter
On May 19, 2022, Sheeran shared the exciting news on his Instagram that he and his wife welcomed a second baby girl! Although the happy parents of two have yet to reveal her name, they are overjoyed about her arrival.
"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," the musician wrote alongside a sweet photo of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket.