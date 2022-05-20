Everything Ed Sheeran Has Said About Fatherhood

One would imagine that the child of Ed Sheeran would be happily sung to sleep every night, but that's not quite the case for Lyra Antarctica, the musician's firstborn daughter whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.

"I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries!" Sheeran admitted of his then-9-month-old during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

"No, I've got some she likes," he adds. "She really likes 'Shape of You.' The marimba sound is good, but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belt-y."