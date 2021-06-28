"We were so lucky to be able to have one," says Ed Sheeran, adding that he and wife Cherry Seaborn would "obviously love more" children in the future

Ed Sheeran Says He's 'So Lucky' to Have Daughter Lyra, 10 Months: 'Would Obviously Love More' Kids

Though he's content with one baby, Ed Sheeran is open to having more kids -- especially additional daughters.

The "Bad Habits" singer, 30, welcomed baby daughter Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn in late August, and after adapting to new dad life with his 10-month-old, he says he'd be "super grateful" to expand his family further.

"I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this," says Sheeran on Kannon's podcast Open House Party this week.

The Grammy winner adds, "I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

Sheeran says Lyra is busy lately "just being cute," recent milestones including "making attempts to crawl" and "babbling."

Sheeran also talks about feeling part of a "club" since entering parenthood.

"It's weird you say club, because I think that whenever you become a parent you enter into this club that all the other parents are in and everyone understands each other," he says.

"... My mom will babysit Lyra for the evening and we'll go out for a drink with someone who is also a parent. Then we'll be like, 'Oh, well, we're going to go back now,' and there's no pushback on that. It's just like, 'Yeah, cool, totally understand.' "

On the topic of being a father to a daughter specifically, Sheeran agrees that "definitely the emotions come out."

"I think I've had a few changes in my life over the past two years, not least turning 30 and becoming a dad," the artist explains. "I had a friend who passed away in March, which was my first experience with real grief. And I feel like coming to terms with being an adult; I feel my 20s was this crazy whirlwind of partying and working and traveling the world and blah, blah, blah. Then everything stops and I'm, yeah, just figuring out who I am."

In a Sept. 1 Instagram post, Sheeran revealed that he welcomed a baby girl the week prior.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote at the time alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket.