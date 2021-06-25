Ed Sheeran Says His 'Lifestyle Has Completely Shifted' Since Welcoming Daughter Lyra Last Year

Ed Sheeran is loving being a dad and the changes it's brought.

While chatting with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, the 30-year-old singer opened up about fatherhood and how he's adjusted since he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica, now 10 months, in August 2020.

"Everyone was like, 'This is the best thing that's going to happen to you.' And there's a certain expectation that comes to it," Sheeran told Lowe, 47. "And I think the biggest thing I took away from it was … Well, two things. The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still kind of like, going through it."

"And also the other thing is no one knows what they're doing. I see people, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that guy's the best dad in the world,' " the Grammy award-winning musician continued. "But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I'm learning day by day. So, I think it's amazing."

Music 4 Mental Health, Roundhouse, London, UK - 18 Nov 2018 Credit: Scott Garfitt/REX/Shutterstock

In a Sept. 1 Instagram post, Sheeran revealed that he and his wife had welcomed their baby girl the week prior.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote at the time alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a multi-colored blanket.

"We are completely in love with her," the proud dad continued. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," Sheeran added. "Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

During his candid chat about becoming a first-time father with Apple Music, Sheeran also opened up about the many ways in which his life has changed after becoming a dad.

"My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6:00 a.m., I'm getting up at 6:00 a.m. and well, earlier than that, but like … Oh, man, she's jet-lagged at the moment in L.A. I started exercising," he said. "I used to do everything to excess, like real excess."

"Like I would have like … I would go to a restaurant and be like, 'Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I'll just, I'll eat all of that,' " Sheeran continued. "I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff."