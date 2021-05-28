Ed Sheeran Says Baby Daughter Lyra, 9 Months, 'Cries' When He Sings: She Is 'Not My Biggest Fan'

Ed Sheeran is finding that his baby girl is a tough crowd.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner appears on Radio 1's Big Weekend on Saturday on BBC Radio 1, also answering "difficult questions" from some of his young fans. At one point, Sheeran says that his 9-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica tends to cry when he sings to her.

"I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect," recalls Sheeran, adding, "Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries!"

"No, I've got some she likes," he adds. "She really likes 'Shape of You.' The marimba sound is good, but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belt-y."

In a Sept. 1 Instagram post, Sheeran revealed that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their baby girl the week prior.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote at the time alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket.