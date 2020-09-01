Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Daughter Lyra Antarctica: 'We Are Completely in Love'

Ed Sheeran confirmed in July of last year that he and his longtime love, Cherry Seaborn, had tied the knot

Ed Sheeran's family "Photograph" has a new member!

Early Tuesday morning, the singer, 29, and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 28, announced the birth of their baby girl in a sweet message on Instagram — revealing that their new bundle of joy was born the week prior.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

The Sun reported in February 2019 that Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend had tied the knot the previous December at their home in Suffolk, England, in front of 40 friends and family members. According to the outlet, the pair was planning a larger celebration for their wider group of friends in the summer.

"Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet — just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest," The Sun reported. "He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them — just a tiny winter wedding … Neither of them was that fussed about making a big deal about it."

The British singer confirmed his marriage in July of that year, during a video interview with iHeart Radio's Charlamagne The God posted to his YouTube channel.

When Charlamagne Tha God asked about his more personal lyrics on featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, Sheeran referenced the verse that says, "Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick."

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he continued. "[I thought] Someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

Sheeran first met Seaborn at school when he was 11 — but their relationship didn't turn romantic until the summer of 2015 when they reconnected and shared their first date at Taylor Swift's then-annual Fourth of July fête. In January 2018, Sheeran revealed he'd proposed to Seaborn — who inspired his ballad "Perfect" — over the 2017 holiday season.

The couple starred in their first music video together for his single, "Put It All on Me," featuring Ella Mai back in December 2019. Filmed in their London apartment, the video saw Seaborn and Sheeran dancing to his song as they cuddled and shared a kiss.