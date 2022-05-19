Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Second Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon to Be a Family of 4'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdwQFKRIYzi/ teddysphotos Verified Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x; Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran is officially a dad of two!

On Thursday, the "Shape of You" singer, 31, announced on Instagram that he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second baby together, another daughter.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," the musician writes alongside a sweet photo of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 30, are already parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020. At the time, they announced the birth of their baby girl with a sweet message on Instagram.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," the new dad continued. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

Back in December, the "Bad Habits" musician told host Ellen DeGeneres that since his baby girl was born, he finally has found a purpose outside of music.

Sheeran explained that his hobby and career have always both been music, which he enjoys when he's working and in his free time. However, the artist said that now Lyra is "more important" to him.