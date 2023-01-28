Eboni K. Williams Discusses Pursuing a 'Single Motherhood Journey' After 'RHONY' Exit

The Real Housewives of New York alum opened up about "looking to transfer" her embryos later this year as she embarks on becoming a single mom

By
Published on January 28, 2023 07:22 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Eboni K. Williams attends the 2022 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ film festival opening night of Billy Porter's 'Anything's Possible' at The Orpheum Theatre on July 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Eboni K. Williams is focusing all of her efforts on becoming a mom.

Amid her exit from The Real Housewives of New York, the reality star opened up in an interview with Access Hollywood posted Thursday that "my biggest life update is that I'm actually pursuing a single motherhood journey."

"I don't want to jinx myself with sharing too many details, but I'm deep into my process," Williams, 39, shared. "I have embryos, and I'm looking to transfer later this year."

"So I'm in it for real. Hopefully, God willing, baby coming soon," she added.

While she is looking to become a mom on her own, Williams revealed she "recently was re-introduced to a guy" by her dentist.

When her dentist said, "There's somebody you should meet," the attorney jokingly told him, "'Whatever, Doctor. I'm trying to get these veneers done.'"

"And turns out, I'd already gone on a date with him, like, six, seven years ago. Who knew?" she said.

"And so, we did reconnect recently, and listen, we're just getting to know each other. It's all very chill, very casual, but he is of interest, so we'll say that," she clarified.

Williams also shared how she feels about the timing of the universe when it comes to love and dating.

RELATED VIDEO: RHONY's Eboni K. Williams Says She's Hired a Matchmaker: 'Hopeful Little Girl Looking for Love'

"I believe in timing. I believe in the timing of life and love and all of it," she said. "I was texting with a good girlfriend this morning, 'Listen, I'm totally open to it. I'm not gonna force it, and I'm not gonna fight it."

Ultimately, the author and TV host wants one thing: love.

"I just want love, so I would love my baby. I would love to love a man. I would love him to love me back, but where I'm no longer stuck is like, 'Okay, we got to get married in 18 months," Williams explained.

"It's just that I've kind of released [pressure], and I do feel a lot more comfortable now. I feel less stressed and less pressed," she added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Eboni K. Williams attends the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Williams made history as the first Black cast member on RHONY when she joined the series in season 13.

However, when Williams joined RHONY, she clashed with costar Ramona Singer, 65, on multiple occasions. The cast didn't film its reunion special after the finale due to "scheduling challenges," but a source told PEOPLE an internal investigation tied to complaints of racism was filed among the cast.

In March 2022, franchise producer Andy Cohen revealed to Variety that Bravo is "rebooting and recasting" the series, splitting it into two different shows. He revealed that the series highlighting OG RHONY stars is being called "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy" internally. As a result, Williams will not be starring in either show.

Last October, while promoting her second book, Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America Today, which was published on Jan. 17, the author reflected on her time on the show with PEOPLE.

"I'm very grateful for my experience on The Real Housewives of New York City because it's a platform like no other, but you know, it's 44 minutes per episode," Williams told PEOPLE. "There's only so much Eboni K. Williams you can see. Whereas this book, this is full-throttle Eboni K. Williams."

