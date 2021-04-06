Nick Carter and Pregnant Wife Lauren Enjoy Easter with Kids: 'Moments That We Will Never Forget'
Nick Carter is making holiday memories with his family.
On Sunday, the singer, 41, shared a look at his Easter celebration with his kids — son Odin, 4, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months — and his wife Lauren, who is currently expecting their third child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, smile alongside their little ones next to an Easter bunny for the occasion for the sunny springtime snapshot.
"Hopefully one day they will look back and remember how much daddy and mommy love them. These are the memories and moments that we will never forget," Carter captioned the post.
The dad also posted a video montage of Odin and Saoirse hunting for Easter eggs and enjoying the morning together. "Happy Easter from our family to you and all your loved ones," he wrote with the clip.
In January, the Backstreet Boys band member and his wife, 37, got candid about preparing for their third baby after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years — and why this pregnancy is a complete (but pleasant!) surprise.
"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren told PEOPLE at the time. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant. One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."
Added Carter, "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves on being great parents."