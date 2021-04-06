Nick Carter and Pregnant Wife Lauren Enjoy Easter with Kids: 'Moments That We Will Never Forget'

"Hopefully one day they will look back and remember how much daddy and mommy love them," Nick Carter says while sharing the Easter family photo

Nick Carter is making holiday memories with his family.

On Sunday, the singer, 41, shared a look at his Easter celebration with his kids — son Odin, 4, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months — and his wife Lauren, who is currently expecting their third child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, smile alongside their little ones next to an Easter bunny for the occasion for the sunny springtime snapshot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hopefully one day they will look back and remember how much daddy and mommy love them. These are the memories and moments that we will never forget," Carter captioned the post.

The dad also posted a video montage of Odin and Saoirse hunting for Easter eggs and enjoying the morning together. "Happy Easter from our family to you and all your loved ones," he wrote with the clip.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Nick Carter family Easter Image zoom Credit: Nick Carter/Instagram

In January, the Backstreet Boys band member and his wife, 37, got candid about preparing for their third baby after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years — and why this pregnancy is a complete (but pleasant!) surprise.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren told PEOPLE at the time. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant. One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."