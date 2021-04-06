See Jessica Alba's Family Easter Photos with Son Hayes, 3, Plus Daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, 9

Jessica Alba shared clips of her kids decorating Easter eggs and sweet family photos from their holiday

Jessica Alba gathered her whole squad for Easter!

The actress shared glimpses at her holiday on Sunday, including sunny family photos in bright spring attire. In the snapshots, Alba, 39, smiles alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids: daughters Honor Marie, 12, and Haven Garner, 9, plus 3-year-old son Hayes Alba.

"Happy Easter fam 🐰🐣☺️," she wrote with a gallery of Instagram tidbits, including TikTok uploads showing her glam for the occasion and video of her kids decorating Easter eggs.

In the comment section, Chelsea Handler noted, "Everybody is growing very fast," while Juliette Lewis wrote, "Ugh these Easter dresses are too much 😍👏😮"

In January, the Honest Company co-founder told PEOPLE about how she and her family have managed to stay entertained during lockdown, listing TikTok as one form of fun she enjoys sharing with her daughters.

"We learned TikTok," she said at the time, adding, "Cash hates them but the girls still love them!"

Aside from becoming TikTok aficionados, Alba said she taught her girls how to maker her coffee, noting which daughter is better at the kitchen task: "I've trained the kids over quarantine on how to make coffee. Honor is better at it than Haven. Haven pretends like she can't, she's like, 'It's just too many steps! I just don't understand!' "

Jessica alba family on easter Image zoom Credit: Jessica alba/ instagram

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in October, Alba joked that she needed a getaway from her family after spending so much time together in quarantine. "Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them," she said at the time.

To escape their day-to-day duties, Alba and close friend Kelly Sawyer planned a mom vacation.