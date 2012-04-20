Kelly Preston's Top 8 Eco-Friendly Kid Picks!

The new mom shares her fave green baby products.

When it comes to raising her 16-month-old son Benjamin in an eco-friendly environment, Kelly Preston isn’t messing around.

From the organic food he eats (on the menu? Fresh spinach, carrot and kale juice, quinoa and scallops!) to his co-sleeper and toys, the new mom is a stickler for finding the most natural, toxin-free options.

“I’m meticulous on checking ingredients,” Preston tells PEOPLE of her never-ending quest for healthy — and yummy! — foods for her family, including Ben’s big sister Ella, 12.

“If they’re organic, I’ll try them! If they’re delicious, I’ll keep buying them!”



And now that she’s partnered with non-profits Best for Babes and Healthy Child Healthy World, Preston is excited to share — and swap! — healthy lifestyle tips with our readers.

Check out her top 8 eco-friendly must-haves for new moms below:

1. Moby Wrap Organic baby carrier: This wonderful, cozy organic baby wrap helps keep your baby close.

2. Leading Lady organic nursing bra: They’re really cute nursing bras. You can nurse and still be sexy.

3. Cariboo of New Zealand: They make beautiful, non-toxic wooden cribs and changing tables. There are no chemicals or lacquers on the wood, so your baby doesn’t breathe chemicals all night.

4. Seventh Generation Wee Generation baby products: They have wonderful products for cleaning your home, that don’t have chemicals or gas-off so they’re safe for you and your baby and their new line for babies, Wee Generation, is filled with great non-toxic baby products, and chlorine-free diapers!

5. Humanity Organics Family Sleeper: This is an amazing bed roll that keeps your baby safe if they sleep with you in bed, which Ben does. I love this!!

6. Ameda breast pumps: Not only are they BPA-free and eco-friendly, but they have amazing features.

7. Happy Baby Organic baby food and snacks: I love their foods! They have delicious organic snacks and foods for your baby…but they’re so yummy, I eat them, too!

8. Episencial organic baby skin care products: They have amazing natural and organic creams, shampoos and baby products that are so great if your baby ever gets any of the common little skin conditions, like eczema or cradle cap.