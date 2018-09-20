Eagles Player Jordan Matthews Jokes About Son Josiah's Birth Timing After a Season in Buffalo

Jordan Matthews’ newborn son is proof that the warmest additions can come out of the coldest climates.

The 26-year-old wide receiver returned to the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the 2017-2018 NFL season in Buffalo, New York, playing for the city’s Bills — with one special newcomer in tow.

“When I was in Buffalo, there was nothing to do there except have fun with your wife. She got pregnant,” Matthews joked to reporters Wednesday after resigning to the Eagles about the birth of son Josiah Jordan.

“So we always say we got a Buffalo baby,” added the athlete, who welcomed Josiah with wife Cheyna, a professional soccer forward for the Washington Spirit, on Aug. 24, “Ain’t nothing to do there, except each other.”

Weather.gov reports that Buffalo received 112.3 inches of snow over the 2017 to 2018 season.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Baby Born on Gridlocked Highway During Atlanta Snowstorm

Matthews has an unconventional (yet productive) effect on his son, who turns 4 weeks old on Friday.

“Every time I hold him, too, he always poops, so they call me Poop Daddy at home,” Matthews said. “They’re holding him all day. The second I come home they’re like, ‘All right, Daddy, come on, come hold him.’ “

“The second I hold him, he’s like, [straining sound]. So they always hand him to me whenever they know he needs to use the bathroom,” the new dad explains, adding that he’s been getting “some good nights of sleep” recently.

RELATED VIDEO: Groom Wears Philadelphia Eagles Jersey at Wedding After Winning Super Bowl Bet



Cheyna, 24, has shared a few photos of the couple’s baby boy since announcing his arrival, including one family photograph from a professional newborn shoot and a snapshot of baby Josiah in a striped onesie, gray hat and bib that read, “I love you to the moon and back.”

“Today makes one week home with our little jo jo and I never imagined this much love could exist! ❤️😫” Cheyna captioned the latter image.