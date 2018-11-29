Dyson Has the Perfect Holiday Gift for Your Mini Cleaning Crew: a Kids' Vacuum That Really Works

Want a little help with holiday cleaning from the kids this season? Dyson has you covered.

U.K.-based toy company Casdon is selling a mini replica of the Dyson cordless vacuum, made exclusively for kids — and it really works!

“Little ones adore role play and pretending that they are doing jobs around the house — just like the grown-ups!” the toy’s description reads on Casdon’s website.

“This Dyson Cord-free Vacuum has been specially designed to be true to life, right down to the last detail so your Little Helper will really feel part of your world while developing essential life skills,” the listing continues.

Casdon's toy Dyson Ball Vacuum for kids Amazon

The impressive replica “picks up small bits” that kids can empty from the vacuum’s debris compartment. They can even oscillate between using the “short nozzle or long handled ‘twist & turn’ cleaning,” Casdon explains.

There are even working attachments with a simple release removal function, and kids will love watching the cyclone action unfold as they help tidy up around the house.

Available in a variety of colors like yellow, purple and pink, Casdon’s toy Dyson Cord-free Vacuum is available on amazon.com for $45.

And while the pink and purple varieties aren’t expected to arrive until after Christmas, you can snag the yellow version for $50 and upin time for the holiday.