Meet Finley Gray! Dylan Scott Welcomes Second Child and Says Wife Blair 'Is a Rockstar'

Dylan Scott is a dad — again!

The country crooner and wife Blair welcomed their second child, daughter Finley Gray, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, Scott announced on Instagram. Born in Nashville, Finley weighed in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. and measures 20 inches long. The couple are also parents to son Beckett Scott, 20 months, who seems to already be a big fan of his new sibling.

“Beckett loves his little sister and so does momma and daddy. Everyone meet Finley Gray,” Scott captioned a photo of himself holding both of his children. “Born today, 8 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long! I’ve watched my wife do this twice now and she is a rockstar!!!”

The “My Girl” singer and his wife revealed they were expecting a second child on Instagram back in March.

“Secret is out … we are so excited to announce baby number [No. 2] is on its way!” Blair wrote alongside a photo of the couple and their then 15-month-old son Beckett holding up balloons spelling out “BABY.”

Scott and Blair spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about planning — well, sort of — for their second child.

RELATED: It’ll Be a Girl for Dylan Scott and Pregnant Wife Blair — See Their Easter Reveal

Image zoom Dylan Scott and family

“Blair came to me when Beckett was less than a year old and said, ‘Why get out of the process now? Let’s just have another kid,’ ” Scott said.

The country music star’s wife was ready but he was on the fence.

“I was like, ‘Babe, are you sure you want to do this?’ But the more I thought about it, I was thinking that I’m 28 and she’s 29 and we are getting to our 30s. I think it would be really cool for Beckett to have a little sister or a little brother really close in age so they can grow up together. We both want big families.”

RELATED: Country Singer Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Expecting Second Child: ‘Secret Is Out’

Image zoom Dylan Scott and family

So the couple, who first met when they were in seventh grade, started trying, and ended up getting pregnant way quicker than either of them expected to.

“In my mind, I was thinking that it would take some time, like this will take six or seven or eight months,” Scott said. “And literally from the time we said that, it took like a month.”

Image zoom Blair Robinson/Instagram

This past Christmas, Blair surprised her husband of two years with the big news during a family gathering.

“I teared up a bit. I was excited,” Scott, who admitted he’s not usually an emotional guy, said of the special moment.

“You don’t realize how much you can love a human being until you have your own child,” he added. “People tell you that and I didn’t even quite understand it. I have nieces and nephews and I love them to death, but when it’s yours, it’s totally different.”