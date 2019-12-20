Little Beckett may only be 2 years old, but dad Dylan Scott already has a feeling his boy will follow in his musical footsteps.

And yes, the country star knows that sounds a tad crazy.

“We got him a little piano for his birthday, and I’m not kidding, the kid can already hold a tune,” Scott, 29, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. “He loves music and singing.”

And he also loves his little sister Finley.

“Oh, he loves her so much,” he says. “He always kisses her on the forehead. I’ll see him do it and I’ll be like, ‘Where did you learn that from?’ There has been no jealousy whatsoever. He just loves his little sister.”

Indeed, since little Finley Gray arrived back on Aug. 28, the whole Scott family has found themselves downright enthralled with the new little one in the house.

“My daughter is 4 months old now and she’s been in that infant stage where they just pretty much sleep, but she’s beginning to follow me with her eyes as I walk around the room, you know? She smiles and I just love it. It’s probably super early to assume she’s going to be daddy’s little girl, but yeah, she’s going to be daddy’s little girl,” Scott says with a laugh. “She’s got me wrapped around her tiny little finger, that’s for sure.”

Indeed, being a daddy of two now is something that Scott refers to as “the coolest thing in the world.” And while he admits that he doesn’t get to go out hunting as much as he once used to, he has gained so much more via his two little ones.

“It’s so cool to see a human you created grow up,” says Scott, who professionally has career streams that surpass the 805 million mark. “It’s just cool to know that I am their dad.”

Of course, when it comes to the coolness factor, nothing is quite as cool as having a country star as one’s dad. The holder of hits such as “My Girl” and “Hooked,” Scott is currently working on new music that he feels will change the game for him going into a new decade.

“I would say I’m going in a little bit of a different direction this time around,” he says. “I wrote a little more than half of the songs on the last album, but this time, I’m really going in with an open mind. Nashville is filled with great songwriters with great songs, so I’m open to that. I just want the best songs, so I’m perfectly happy with going with songs that I didn’t necessarily write.”

The new decade will not only bring new music from Scott, but also a new tour for Scott alongside Brantley Gilbert, an artist that he has always been drawn to from a professional point of view.

“I’m totally looking forward to watching how he engages with his fans,” says Scott, who has opened for the likes of Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young through the years. “That’s what I love so much. He is another artist that built his career up slow, but when you do that, you end up having this big hold on a fan base that’s going to stick around for the rest of your career.I think my career has definitely been a slow build too, but I’ve seen that artists with a slow build tend to stick around longer, so I’m just fine with that.”

Indeed, it hasn’t always been an easy road for Scott, who’s been pursuing superstar status for the past 10 years. But it’s a journey that he says has been totally worth taking, and one he would support if his kids decided to jump on the music bandwagon somewhere down the road.

“My mom and dad were supportive of everything we did,” says Scott, who snagged best new country artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “No matter what we wanted to do, they were there to tell us to go for it. So, with me being in the business, I certainly would tell my kids that it’s not as glamorous as it looks. There are a lot of sleepless nights and stressful days and moments when you wonder when everything is going to take hold. But I’ll be there to support anything they want to do.”

So, it begs the question, could there be any more future stars in the making in the Scott household?

“We have always talked about having three or four kids, but when Finley Gray was born, my wife [Blair] was like, ‘That’s it, no more,’” says Scott, who is currently building a new house in Louisiana that the family can utilize as a second home when he’s out on the road. “She swears up and down that she doesn’t want to go do it again.”

He laughs heartily, and then continues — “But if it was up to me, I would have one more.”