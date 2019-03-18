Country Singer Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Expecting Second Child: 'Secret Is Out'

Dylan Scott is adding to his crew!

The “My Girl” crooner and his wife Blair are expecting their second child in September, she announced Monday on Instagram.

“Secret is out … we are so excited to announce baby number [No. 2] is on its way!” Blair wrote alongside a photo of the couple and their 15-month-old son Beckett holding up balloons spelling out “BABY.”

Late last year, Scott and Blair were up to their eyeballs in diapers and sleepless nights when they first began to wonder — was it time to have another baby?

Blair was ready. Dylan wasn’t so sure.

“Blair came to me when Beckett was less than a year old and said, ‘Why get out of the process now? Let’s just have another kid,’ ” Scott tells PEOPLE exclusively of their baby news while lounging in his tour bus before a recent show in Chicago.

“I was like, ‘Babe, are you sure you want to do this?’ But the more I thought about it, I was thinking that I’m 28 and she’s 29 and we are getting to our 30s. I think it would be really cool for Beckett to have a little sister or a little brother really close in age so they can grow up together. We both want big families.”

So the couple, who first met when they were in seventh grade, started trying, and ended up getting pregnant way quicker than either of them expected to.

“In my mind, I was thinking that it would take some time, like this will take six or seven or eight months,” recalls Scott. “And literally from the time we said that, it took like a month.”

This past Christmas, Blair surprised her husband of two years with the big news during a family gathering.

“Blair found out on a Thursday and on that Saturday, we were doing Christmas at her grandmother’s house and her brother gave me a present,” Dylan recalls. “So first of all, it was kind of weird that her brother was giving me a present. Honestly, what I thought was this is a gag gift, like I’m going to open the top off this box and something is going to jump out at me. But as soon as I opened the top, it was a little pair of socks and the pregnancy test.”

And while the “Hooked” hit maker admits to not being that emotional of a guy, the tears did in fact start to fall at the sheer thought of bringing another child into this world.

“Yeah, I got a little emotional,” Scott admits. “I teared up a bit. I was excited.”

Now that Blair has begun showing, Scott says it’s hard to hold back the excitement of adding another baby to the mix. “The more pregnant she gets, the more I realize that this is happening,” says Scott with a laugh.

“You don’t realize how much you can love a human being until you have your own child,” he continues. “People tell you that and I didn’t even quite understand it. I have nieces and nephews and I love them to death, but when it’s yours, it’s totally different.”

And as his son Beckett gets older, the Louisiana native says he feels the tug his heart goes through when he has to leave him when he is out on the road.

“It’s tough,” admits Scott, who will head out with Chris Young on Young’s Raised on Country Tour come May.

“Beckett is at a point in his life and at an age that he knows when Dad is not there and that kind of hurts. He doesn’t know why. He will walk around the house saying, ‘Dada, dada.’ He’s a baby. He will grow to understand it and I guess it will be no different with the other one.”

Based on the high-school sweethearts’ first pregnancy, they may plan another big reveal of the baby’s sex. For Beckett, they had a backyard gathering at which they pulled poppers that exploded in blue confetti.

“Blair and I are just so happy and so in love with this little boy already,” Scott told PEOPLE after learning they were having a boy. “No nerves, just excitement. Blair knows what she is doing with kids, and she is going to be a great mom!”

And about that big family these two have always wanted to have?

“We used to say we wanted five kids but now we are thinking two or three,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “She told me the other day, ‘This better be the last one,’ and those were the same words she told me as she was pushing Beckett out. It took her nine months to tell me that she was ready for another one, so we will see about that.”