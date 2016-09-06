Dylan Farrow Welcomes Daughter Evangeline

Mia Farrow's daughter Dylan Farrow welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Dana on Monday

Kevin Mazur/Getty

It’s … Dylan’s baby!

On Monday, Hollywood legend Mia Farrow took to Twitter to share a sweet photo of her newest familial addition: granddaughter Evangeline, born to Mia’s daughter Dylan Farrow.

“Welcome to my beautiful little grand-daughter, Evangeline,” Mia, 71, wrote next to a shot of the sleeping baby, wrapped in blankets and wearing a hospital cap.

“Born 3 hours ago to Dylan Farrow and her husband, Dana,” added the proud new grandmother.

Dylan’s brother Ronan Farrow, who is Mia’s biological son (Dylan was adopted at 2 weeks old), also took to social media to share his pride over Evangeline’s birth.

“Uncle x12,” Ronan, 28, wrote next to a photo of himself holding his newborn niece.

Dylan announced her pregnancy in April, when she and Mia attended TIME’s 100 Gala in New York City.

“I picked a name, but my husband would kill me if I told you,” Dylan told PEOPLE at the time, revealing that she would be having a girl. “He wants it to be a secret.”

“I have nine grandchildren, but I’m excited about this one,” Mia added of her soon-to-arrive 10th grandchild.