Today Co-Host Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Third Son, Baby Russell James, After Her Water Broke 6 Weeks Early

Dylan Dreyer now has a trio of boys!

The 3rd Hour of Today co-host, 40, and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third son, baby Russell James Fichera, early on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Today.com announced. The newborn weighed 5 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 18 inches long at birth.

The pair also share sons Oliver George, 20 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4½.

On Tuesday, Dreyer updated fans on her pregnancy, sharing two photos from the hospital on Instagram and explaining that her water broke Sunday, causing her to give birth six weeks early.

"Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us!" she wrote.

She continued at the time, "Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger." Dreyer assured fans, however, that "all is well," adding, "I'm in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!"

"Guess he couldn't handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having!" she wrote. "We'll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

Fichera also posted on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of his wife sleeping in a hospital bed. "A few extra sleepless nights on the pull out bed is more than a fair trade to make sure everyone is as safe and healthy as possible when it comes time [to] meet this impatient little guy," he wrote. "Son, if you have just half of your moms courage and general bad assery you're going to be something special."

Dylan Dreyer Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dreyer announced she was pregnant with her third child in May. She previously opened up about her journey to motherhood in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, when she was pregnant with Oliver.

Dreyer, who suffered a miscarriage before welcoming Oliver, opened up about preparing to use in vitro fertilization after struggling with infertility, only to find that she was already pregnant and would not need to begin the IVF process.

"I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," she said at the time. "Instead, when he called, he said, 'Well, you can't start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"