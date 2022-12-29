Dylan Dreyer Shares Adorable Video of Son Rusty, 14 Months, Learning How to Walk: Watch

Dylan Dreyer's youngest son is on the move!

On Wednesday, the Today co-host, 41, shared an adorable video of her son Rusty, 14 months, learning how to walk for the first time.

The clip begins with Rusty keeping his balance by leaning on the couch before his mom encourages him to take a few steps on his own. The toddler giggles as he starts to walk toward his mom and Dreyer cheers him on in the background.

The little guy makes it close to Dreyer before plopping onto the ground as the mom of three laughs and exclaims, "Good job, baby!"

"Yay Rusty!!! Maybe this is why you haven't been sleeping at night…you're too excited to learn how to walk!!" Dreyer captioned the cute clip.

Along with Rusty, Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera share sons Ollie, 2, and Calvin, 6.

Last weekend, the family of five celebrated Christmas together and snapped some sweet photos wearing matching holiday pajamas.

"Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas! I feel like my dad and Rusty really connected this year," wrote Dreyer on Instagram.

In January, the Today co-host returned to the morning show after four months of maternity leave, sharing she felt "so complete" as a mom of three.

"I'm so complete. I really don't want that extra one," Dreyer said of having another baby. "I'm ready to start our family and start doing things and it's great."